Name a place where you can double your money. The Jo-Jo Challenge being sponsored by two anonymous community leaders supporting Citizens’ Ambulance Service is that place.
Up to $100,000 will be matched, dollar for dollar, for every donation received by April 30. A town hall meeting of community leaders was recently hosted to gather ideas on how additional funding could be raised quickly to keep the ambulance service we have enjoyed since 1964 in place as a county-wide service.
Those in attendance at the meeting were surprised to learn program service revenue provides only 65 cents of every dollar of expense. After memberships, grants, municipal contributions, 21 cents of every dollar has to be found to cover costs. Reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid increased 27 percent since 2004, while expenses increased 72 percent.
Did you know if a call is made and no one is transported, there is no reimbursement to Citizens’? Commonwealth Code states municipalities are responsible for the safety and well-being of its residents, including EMS services. There are 38 municipalities in Indiana County, with four pledging funds in 2023 totaling $305,000. Our local and state leaders are looking for a long-term solution but first we have to make it to that solution.
Perhaps you are active in an organization or church and want to present details about the Jo-Jo Challenge and fundraise. How about your workplace? Join our paramedics and EMTs by doing your part in helping to save lives.
Please go to https:// citizensambulance.org to buy a membership or make a donation. You can also mail your check to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 237, Indiana, PA 15701.
Reach out to me personally if you need additional information or want to join our fundraising team. Remember, your life is Citizens’ Ambulance Service No. 1 priority. Make Citizens’ one of yours.
Sandi Gillette
Indiana