REDMAP is why HR1 “For the People Act” must be passed now. Otherwise REDMAP will create two different parties: AIP (Always In Power) GOP and NIP (Never In Power) Democrats.
REDMAP: Redistricting Majority Project (circa 2010) of the Republican State Leadership Committee of the U.S. to increase control of congressional state seats by gerrymandering and vote restricting laws like Georgia just passed.
HR1 would prevent this and make voting fairer and more secure.
Gerrymandering, in these cases (packing as many Blacks, Latinos and Democrats into as few districts as possible) has allowed them to gain a 33-seat House majority with 1.4 million fewer voters than the Democrats. This is how Republicans took over 43 states, including Pennsylvania, that are pushing more than 250 bills to restrict voting to retain power. Georgia can now legally control county vote totals like Trump wanted when he said “if you let everyone vote, Republicans cannot win.” We may never be sure who really won!
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrew the 2018 map resulting in nine seats for each party. The Republican 2016 map allowed them to get 13 of the 18 seats even though the Democrats had more registered voters. Surprised that they want to “redistrict” the judicial districts in 2021 or 2022 since impeachment efforts failed?
Oh, there will be Democrats in some positions, like governor, but they won’t have much power. In the May 18 election, there are two proposals to limit our governor’s emergency powers and give it to the Republican-controlled General Assembly. These proposals have been printed in the Gazette.
Packing the courts with 234 judges to favor Republican interests for the next 20 to 30 years is another example that shows me why I don’t think the Republicans will help in any way to pass HR1. That is why it is up to the Democrats to pass HR1 to save our democracy, but they need help. Insist your senators pass “For the People Act.”
Harry Shirley
Indiana