At a recent meeting of White Township’s White’s Woods Stewardship subcommittee, it was mentioned in passing that the township has already approved archery hunting in White’s Woods, starting this fall.
When asked via email, township manager Chris Anderson confirmed that the township “approved a Deer Management Plan” last December.
So, then, why has the township not made any public announcement about this plan, nor allowed a public forum for discussion? Their only purported gathering for feedback, earlier this year, was a group of pro-hunting “experts” whom people were invited to talk to one-on-one.
Why won’t the township hold a meeting dedicated to this issue, where community members can openly give their feedback in a group? Simple: The supervisors know that allowing hunting in the quiet woods, where so many of us walk on a regular basis with our families and pets, would be unpopular and rightly viewed as unnecessarily dangerous.
Hunting in a family park should never be dictated by a five-member board without community input.
Sara Stewart
White Township