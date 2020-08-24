I wear a mask — because I care about you.
I wear a mask — because I value you as my friend and neighbor.
I wear a mask — because I honor the desire of businesses to succeed and prosper.
I wear a mask — because everyone deserves a safe educational environment, students and teachers, from day care to IUP.
I wear a mask — because I respect every employee at IRMC and all health care workers, I want to keep them healthy so that they can keep us healthy.
I wear a mask — because I feel compassion for all those in my community who are facing financial hardship, unemployment and food insecurity.
I wear a mask — because I am scared. We do not know enough about COVID-19 and its effects on us.
I wear a mask — because I love my country.
I wear a mask — for my safety, for your safety and as an act of solidarity and kindness.
I wear a mask — please wear yours.
Cookie Moretti
Indiana