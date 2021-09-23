I read with interest the op-ed pieces by Indiana Area School District Board President Walter Schroth and Superintendent Mike Vuckovich regarding masks. I appreciate their willingness to hear the community’s concerns.
The board and administration are in a difficult position. Parents naturally want what they think is best for their children, and tensions can run high when those wishes conflict. Schroth mentioned a commendable desire for compromise, but that is nearly impossible in a situation where one’s choice affects others. It’s like a compromise on smoking in public places that allows smoking but says you don’t have to smoke if it bothers you. Clearly there is no easy answer.
Superintendent Vuckovich said he recognizes “everyone has their own feelings and perspectives on the matter” and will “try to include all voices … through the pandemic.” Schroth said they “listened and heard all voices” in developing the Health and Safety Plan. This is admirable but raises a concern. I did not read any mention of the part science played in this plan.
IASD is justifiably proud of its efforts to improve STEM education. This seems the ideal opportunity to show students how real-world problems should be approached through careful analysis of data as opposed to feelings, perspectives and beliefs. Secondary students could examine available research, discuss why randomized controlled experiments are difficult and/or unethical in this situation, and look at methods used to determine the effectiveness of masking.
A brief search provides numerous analyses from sources such as the National Academy of Sciences, the CDC, National Library of Medicine/NIH, JAMA and others, each reviewing multiple research studies on whether cloth masks could control the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Though research-oriented, all are basic enough to give a general understanding of methods and conclusions.
Scientists don’t always agree and it’s important to consider minority voices if their work is well-documented and peer-reviewed, but science is largely built on consensus and the best information available at the time. We have a chance to show students how much we truly value STEM by sharing the science behind our decisions, particularly when those decisions affect them.
Karen Lowman
Indiana