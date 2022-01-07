I had the opportunity over the past year to work as a nurse in the Indiana Area School District.
The experience showed me all the love, dedication and hard work by educators every day. I don’t think most people realize what all goes into a typical school day.
I got to see how teachers show their love and compassion well beyond teaching.
I would also like to thank all of the nurses, administrators and support staff who are tireless in care and efforts to make sure each student succeeds and thrives each day.
I hope you’ll share my New Year’s resolution to thank those who nurture the next generation every day.
Lexi Hill
Indiana