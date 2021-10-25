The Indiana Area School District is committed to building positive and impactful relationships with our local community and post-secondary institutions that purposefully, by design, place the best interest of students first — academically and financially.
Over the last three years, we have worked tirelessly to build a collaborative and productive partnership with our respected friends, parents and colleagues in higher education. I am excited to inform the Indiana community that we, the IASD, are working collaboratively with Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Westmoreland County Community College and the Indiana County Technology Center to create career pathways for our students. Embedded in these pathways will be the opportunity for students to earn a variety of credentials that prepare them for the workforce and/or post-secondary education. While there are many moving parts to this work, the concept of dual enrollment/college in high school will be one of the most important pieces of our framework.
I am very proud of the vision displayed by our board of directors in making this option available to our students, as dual enrollment/college in high school programs are having a profound positive impact on students throughout the country. Recently, the board took action to improve and expand our programming and partnerships with IUP and WCCC.
Pennsylvania laws and regulations allow school entities to implement dual credit programs. The Public School Code permits school districts to enter into agreements with one or more institutions of higher education (IHE) approved to operate in Pennsylvania in order to allow resident students to attend those IHEs while enrolled in the secondary entity and to earn transcripted credit, both at the secondary entity and the sponsoring IHE. These dual enrollment/college in high school programs — which are referred to by many different terms in states across the country — promote partnerships between secondary school systems and institutions of higher education that provide high school students with intentionally designed, rigorous postsecondary experiences leading to officially transcripted and transferable college credits towards a recognized postsecondary degree or credential.
I am of the firm belief that we have one of the greatest institutions in the commonwealth in our own backyard in IUP (I am also a proud alum), and we need to further strengthen those ties in an effort to strengthen and sustain our entire region.
Due to the leadership and vision of the IASD board, we have and continue to increase our partnerships over the years with IUP, resulting in additional support and opportunities for our students.
This includes partnerships with the School Psychology Department to bring in interns to assist us in strengthening our multi-tiered systems of supports, a partnership with the Speech and Language Department to offer additional support and burst sessions for our early learners, as well as a partnership with the Education Department to provide literacy interns to be used to support our students and their needs. An aligned, meaningful Dual Enrollment/College in High School program is the next step toward strengthening our partnership, our community and our region.
You might ask yourself, “Why do this” or “What is the benefit of dual enrollment; can’t we just leave things the way they are?” I can appreciate the apprehension and confusion. We have two major responsibilities to provide as an academic institution: to provide hope and opportunity. Dual Enrollment/College In High School programs do exactly that. There is strong evidence that college in high school programs like dual enrollment, concurrent enrollment and early college in high school, improve college transitions, persistence and completion. The data comes from peer-reviewed studies using randomized control and quasi-experimental research designs, as well as multi-institution and statewide regression correlation studies from a dozen states. These positive outcomes are not limited to “traditional” academic student(s). The Education Commission of the States summarized current research on outcomes for Career Technical Education students. Three outcomes are supported by research: CTE dual credit students are more likely to earn a high school diploma, are more likely to enroll in a four-year institution than other dual enrolled students, and are slightly more likely to enroll in college full-time (Zinth, 2014). Collectively, these studies show positive, statistically significant effects when high school students complete college courses, even after controlling for prior academic achievement and demographic variables. Most of these studies aggregate analyses across all forms of dual enrollment, regardless of the location, delivery method, or instructor type.
In 2017, the What Works Clearinghouse reviewed dozens of dual enrollment studies against their strict criteria and found a medium-to-large evidence base that shows positive impacts on high school graduation, college enrollment, persistence in college and completion of college from participating in dual enrollment. Early college high schools also have a compelling amount of research data, including a long-running quasi-experimental study by the American Institutes for Research that shows statistically significant improvements in college access and success for early college students.
In addition to the national studies, recent state-specific studies in Colorado, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Texas and North Carolina also demonstrate the significant positive impacts of college in high school programs for students in those states. There is also a growing body of evidence from states across the country that college in high school programs save money not only for the students who participate in them but also for the states that make investments in expanding access to these programs.
Recent studies show:
- An examination of early college high schools by the American Institutes for Research found that the cost-benefit ratio for early college was 15:1. Their analysis shows that a public investment of $3,819 per student in covering the costs of offering the student tuition-free early college courses resulted in over $57,000 in benefits to both the student in the form of lifetime earnings and to the public through increased tax revenue.
- An analysis of Texas’s dual credit system from the American Institutes for Research found that “each dollar invested in dual credit returned $1.18 from students spending less time in college and entering the workforce earlier. Long-term monetary benefits (e.g. tax revenues) associated with a greater number of college graduates were almost five times the estimated cost of dual credit.”
- The SERVE Center found that early college students in North Carolina generated an average lifetime benefit to society that was $23,000 higher than students who did not attend early college. They calculated the increased lifetime benefit to society was $92 million for each graduating class of early college students.
- The Bridge of Southern New Mexico concluded that for New Mexico, every $1 of investment in dual credit resulted in an $11 benefit for New Mexico families in increased income and reduced student loan debt, up to $3 in benefits for higher education funding in the state through reduced need for student remediation, and increased lifetime state tax contributions.
- The Massachusetts Early College Initiative projects that in 2021 students will realize an overall savings in tuition and fees of $5.4 million.
- The University of Denver concluded that students who had access to Concurrent Enrollment in the state of Colorado had higher workforce earnings (approximately 10 percent higher) after five years than students who did not have access to Concurrent Enrollment.
- Indiana’s Commission on Higher Education found that earning college credit in high school saved Indiana students roughly $82 million in potential tuition costs in 2018. Additionally, dual credit helped save the state of Indiana approximately $78 million in appropriations. Combined, students and the State of Indiana can realize about $160 million in savings from the impact of dual credit each year.
In closing, I am excited about the work we are collectively and collaboratively doing to help provide our students with hope and opportunity. I am proud of the leadership displayed by the board and our critical friends at IUP, WCCC, and all other post-secondary and technical training centers to provide increased programming opportunities for our students and families in Indiana. I am confident that there is a world where Advanced Placement and dual enrollment can coexist to provide our students with various pathways and opportunities. I will not say one is better as both options bring a great deal of value to our students.
My intention is to simply provide options for our families to choose the pathway they feel is best for their child. This could very well include a student taking both AP and dual enrollment classes throughout their time at IHS.
We have amazing resources in our backyard with IUP and WCCC. We simply want to make these opportunities known to our families and empower them to make choices that meet their personal and professional aspirations by aligning these options in a variety of clear and coherent pathways from which to choose. It is in our collective best interest to help students save money on their college tuition, get a head start on their goals, and earn meaningful credentials geared towards their chosen profession.
Together, we can provide increased opportunities that are both academically and financially beneficial to our students, families and our entire community. We need to continue to tear down silos that exist and work together to build a system of support for our students that only strengthens our community. Stay tuned for more information as we continue our work. As always, I encourage you to reach out to us if you have any questions.