Being a Christian, it’s understandable and right for Bob Colgan to chastise those who made “snide remarks,” as he puts it, about the erection of a cross at the Hilltop Baptist Church.
But in another previous letter, it was pretty offensive for him to say, “If you don’t believe in God, then your problem is from the eyelids up.” A real slap in the face to non-believers and others who have different faiths.
Tolerance is an important tenet of Christianity; Mr. Colgan’s comment sure smacks of intolerance.
In his letter, he mocks those who believe in evolution, calling this theory, “hogwash” and saying that, “If you want to believe you have monkey ancestors ... that would explain your mentality.”
Four words to enlighten him: “Scientists agree, evolution happened.”
Any religion that is afraid of science dishonors God.
For his argument’s sake, let’s say that evolution never happened. How in the world does it validate the six-day creation story in the Bible?
Evolution is just a theory, kind of like gravity, and if it’s just a theory then religion is just an opinion.
Dave Wagner
Indiana
