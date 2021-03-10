The U.S. is the land of the free and brave, not freeloaders from abroad. I call the parents of the children who traveled unprepared with lack of water, food and no means of medical provisions or caring what sleeping conditions their children would be subjected to very negligent.
The illnesses they would bring into our country when we’re already in uncharted territory with COVID-19 and its variants could be termed as terroristic or “germ warfare.”
So being realistic in the U.S., would we not arrest and charge a parent/parents because they can’t provide a place to live? They have no means of heat, lack food and medical care. This is child negligence, and CYS can take these children from parents who love them.
We’re living in very difficult times and before we spend billions of dollars on illegal immigrants, charity needs to start in the U.S. first and foremost. We have families who are struggling to keep a roof over their children’s head and provide food. Homeless veterans are another sad situation and disgrace to this country.
I’m ever so reluctant to say President Joe Biden after years of disrespect in not addressing President Donald Trump as such. We heard Don (ya know — oh come on Don) and plain Trump. When a President is elected to office the utmost respect is given and addressed as such, example, President Roger Wishbone. We were taught that the President is shown respect, no matter who you voted for. So let’s show respect as adults and teach children respect also!
The U.S. is by no means inhumane for not letting illegal immigrants into our country. It’s not OK to toss billions of dollars around on illegal immigrants, which is money we don’t even have. Please, Mr. Joe Biden, take all your supporters and donate billions from your own pockets and send them home.
I’m certain you could designate people to go and educate and teach them to better themselves in their own country. We have much to do in helping our own country first and foremost.
Cindy Manslow
Indiana