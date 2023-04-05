Local elections are where your voice is loudest. Voting in all elections is important but voting in local elections is crucial because decisions by officials you elect have a direct impact on you and your family. County commissioners determine how county taxes and federal grants are spent. Borough council members and township supervisors set taxes and policies for your municipality. School directors determine significant education policies for the youth of your school district. Magistrates, judges, district attorneys and sheriffs enforce local laws. A prothonotary maintains county records. Auditors examine and report on the operations of county, township and borough offices.
All of these positions are up for a vote in this year’s primary election on May 16 and the general election on November 7. These government officials make decisions and do jobs that shape your daily lives. Though the United States president, senators and representatives make important federal and state policy, they have no say in how your property taxes are spent, if your trash is picked up and if your school buildings are maintained and safe.
Despite the importance of local elections and the direct effect they have on communities, fewer people vote in odd-number years when municipal elections are held. In 2021, only 37% of registered voters in Indiana County cast their ballot in the primary election; only 43% in the general election in November. Not voting in local elections means that a small group of people make important decisions for the majority, even though the interests of the majority may differ from the citizens who vote. There’s no place where a person’s voice can be heard more than in their own community. Every vote makes a huge difference at the local level.
Make a plan to vote in the May 16 primary. The last day to register to vote is May 1. You can register to vote online, by mail or at some government agencies. Later this year, make a plan to vote in the November 7 general election. Remember that local elections are where your voice is loudest.
Joyce Rizzo
Board director,
League of Women Voters
of Indiana County