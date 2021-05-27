From the standpoint of American history, in addition to Memorial Day, there are two dates in the month of May that should be recognized and remembered.
The first is May 1, known as May Day, the International Workers Day, which is an official holiday in numerous countries throughout the world. It is not celebrated in the U.S. Instead, workers here were given Labor Day, which takes place in September. The irony of history is that May Day originated in this country, though it is now known as Law Day.
On May 1, 1886, a general strike for the eight-hour workday took place in America. On May 4, in Chicago, police attempted to dispense a gathering of workers who had organized to show support for the strike. An unidentified person threw a bomb, and police responded by firing at the assembled workers, killing at least 38 workers and injuring 115. Seven cops were also killed.
Following this, many labor rights activists were rounded up and some, known as the Haymarket Martyrs, were hanged.
On May 1, 2021, May Day Actions were held all across the globe. On this day, in Berlin, there were close to 20 May Day rallies, mostly peaceful, but one turned violent, injuring 90-plus police officers. Paris was also the site of May Day rallies. Obviously, U.S. bosses do not want the workers here to know about their own history.
Another day in May that should be remembered is May 4. On this day, in 1970, killers disguised as soldiers stalked the campus of Kent State in Kent, Ohio.
Students were protesting the unconstitutional war in southeast Asia and the occupation of their campus by the National Guard. Although they had tear gas, the rifles of the guardsmen were loaded with live ammunition. Then they opened fire on the students, most of whom were just standing around doing nothing and posed no threat. Four dead in Ohio!
Jeffrey Miller, who was shot in the head, was 100 yards from the guardsmen when shot and he was the closest.
If interested, see “The Killings at Kent State: How Murder Went Unpunished” by I. F. Stowe.
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell