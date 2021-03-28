As we pass the one-year anniversary of when the world shut down, it’s worth reflecting on the extreme situation Pennsylvania’s public school districts were flung into with little more than a few days’ notice. Everyone was impacted. Businesses shut down, people lost jobs and our children were sent home from school not knowing when they would return. And as a community, what we were also able to accomplish, by adjusting and supporting one another, is nothing short of amazing.
Just one year ago, we could have never imagined the new normalcy of wearing face masks, social distancing and hybrid or completely virtual learning for our students. For this reason, we need to recognize the unique circumstances our public school districts have overcome and the herculean task forced upon them to provide a whole new educational model to their entire student body while keeping the health and safety of their students a top priority.
Rapid transition to virtual learning — When the state closed school buildings, public school districts were forced to immediately transition all of their students to a virtual education model. This is something that most districts had never even contemplated. Yet, public school districts accomplished a rapid transition to virtual learning for more than 1.5 million students. The transition that transpired within days, and then formally over several months, is a strong reflection of the dedication and flexibility of Pennsylvania’s school districts.
Free meals for students and families — A critically important initiative for districts was to ensure the health of students and families. A major component of this is through the food usually provided during breakfast and lunch at school. With schools closed for in-person learning, we needed another way to provide meals to families in need. Schools across Pennsylvania responded, using school buses with volunteers to deliver food and allowing food pickup at school buildings. Even more, when schools were back in session, all student meals were made free and available to take home for any student who requested it, regardless of need.
Access to essential technology — Many districts transitioned to a “1-1 system” which required equipping each student with a remote learning device such as a laptop computer, tablet or WiFi hotspot. For many districts this was an unexpected and substantial investment, but one that was necessary and prioritized. We ensured every student had access to the resources he or she needed to learn.
Evolving safety measures — And of course there is the weekly and sometimes daily analysis of what is best and safest for our students, teachers and staff. Some districts were able to continue in-person instruction through a hybrid learning model while others had to temporarily move to virtual learning if there was a rise in COVID-19 cases.
As guidance was continually released, school districts were forced to respond by implementing new health protocols, cleaning and sanitizing buildings and vehicles, rescheduling transportation and in-person classes which maintain social distancing, acquiring remote learning devices and internet access for students and staff and purchasing personal protective equipment. Staff was all-hands-on-deck and ready to respond to changes that ensured the safety of students. This cannot be overemphasized or over-appreciated. Our administrators, educators, transportation staff, janitorial team and everyone in between are truly among the essential workers that helped keep our youth safe.
Unfortunately, the work is not over. As the pandemic continues to cause havoc around the world, school districts will be faced with difficult decisions on how to close the COVID/summer slide and be pressed to fill in ever-increasing budget gaps. I am proud of the work that our local board of directors has done by allocating funds to provide our families with the option of sending their children to summer programming in June and/or August designed to close learning gaps with the use of evidence-based programming, a tiered system of support and high-quality instruction from our incredible staff.
At no additional cost to our taxpayers, we are able to direct federal funds to where they are needed the most: to our children. As many of you know, we have also hired numerous long-term substitutes to allow for social distancing and keeping our schools open. Additionally, we have built a system where the students who need to come in four days a week have that option while others have the option for synchronous or asynchronous learning. Again, I recognize it’s not perfect, but we are doing the best we can and will continue to have the courageous conversations needed to get us where we want to be — open with our students back in school in a safe and supportive manner.
When it comes to finance and school revenue, it is easy for people to argue that we need to spend more or less. In my opinion, the needs of the students and the responsibility to be guardians of our resources are not mutually exclusive. This means that we will always be faced with tough decisions regarding spending and needs. After all, this is the duty of leadership — to confront the realities and challenges we are faced with and solve them through good governance and transparency.
Additionally, our state legislators will be faced with a similar task — to try and fill in budget gaps without any new money or taxes due to the damage the pandemic has caused. One simple and straightforward way of doing this is by enacting swift, fair and equitable charter cyber reform that, quite frankly, is long overdue. By enacting change in the cyber funding formula, we could help give schools the needed resources in revenue while, in some instances, not having to find “new money.” For example, by making sensible changes to Act 16, the way we calculate charter tuition/deduction, as well as enacting a flat fee, could result in nearly $2 million being reallocated to our schools, our students and our communities in Indiana County.
Change across the commonwealth could result in hundreds of million dollars in savings for districts that support their communities. In a time of great uncertainty and need, the time to act is now. Some of the revenue we need is already here, it is just misallocated. This is an opportunity to put our students first as well as the local taxpayers.
What’s most telling is, even after climbing over all of these hurdles, Pennsylvania’s schools don’t look for thanks or praise. We see this as our job, come better or worse. And yes, 2020 made the job challenging at times as it did for so many others in various industries. We are grateful to have risen to the challenge, not without setbacks, but with hope.
Hope that we will soon return to in-person learning and hope that if there is any recognition to come from this it’s recognizing the strength of public school districts and our unwavering dedication to those we serve. I recognize and realize we have made mistakes and we have learned from them all during this “new” normal; however, I am proud of the leadership displayed by the board of directors as well as the relentless and tireless efforts of the staff, faculty and administration of the Indiana Area School District.