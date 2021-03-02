American businesses are now offering annual cash payments to forest landowners to keep their forests intact. These payments, already in operation in states around the country — from Texas to Maine; South Dakota to Mississippi — are sometimes called “mailbox money.” Landowners qualify for these payments by keeping their forests standing — and not timbering.
This opportunity, for all forest landowners, has been unrolling in Pennsylvania in the past year and is becoming available to Indiana County landowners this spring.
Why would American business owners pay people to do nothing? Because it is one of the cheapest and easiest ways to address a problem that has been developing for over 100 years. Trees, particularly big trees, absorb carbon. In fact, trees absorb (if allowed to stand) over 40 percent of emissions from power plants.
In the 1950s, U.S. scientists figured out how to measure both atmospheric carbon and its effects. They were funded, in part, by the U.S. military who had observed that their Cold War surveillance operations were being hampered by atmospheric changes. Seventy years later, we can see the track we are on. Indiana summers are projected to mirror current conditions in Kissimmee, Fla. — an average summer temperature of over 91 degrees. Heavy rain events are forecast to increase over 40 percent in the next two-three decades (a process we have seen developing in the past few years). These changes will have enormous impact on plants, trees, animals, insects, infrastructure and people. Think of the cost. It is the world our grandchildren will live in — unless we use our ingenuity to fix what we can.
So it only makes sense to American business and industry to pursue the most obvious solution first to cope with a problem whose source is as clear as the relationship between smoking and lung cancer: Pay people to keep trees and forests standing — pay for natural carbon sequestration.
Learn more about this opportunity for your small forest at two webinars: Thursday, March 4: Todd Sherbondy, Davey Tree Experts (email info@friendsofwhiteswoods to register) and Friday, March 5: Kevin Yoder, The Nature Conservancy (go to http://su stainableindianacounty.org/events/summit/).
Sara King
Indiana