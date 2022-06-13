The Indiana Garden Club wishes to thank everyone who attended our 2022 May Mart — Garden & Vendor Expo at the S&T Bank Arena and White Township Recreation Complex.
Indiana Garden Club is a nonprofit organization and May Mart is our only fundraiser. It enables us to fund our scholarship program from which we offer one or more scholarships per year to support students in the qualifying fields of study.
The proceeds from May Mart also allow us to participate in the beautification and maintenance of our local gardens in Indiana, provide Arbor Day plantings, and contribute to local and state horticultural programs.
The members of the Indiana Garden Club appreciate all the support of the community, S&T Bank and Marcus and Mack for sponsoring radio promotions, IHS lacrosse team volunteers, Indiana Historical Society and all of those who helped in spreading the word about May Mart.
We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2023 May Mart. It will be our 47th year.
The public is invited to attend Indiana Garden Club meetings, held on the third Monday of most months.
We hold our meetings at various locations and visitors are always welcome. We have interesting programs on gardening each month for all to enjoy.
For more information, please see our website: www.indianagardenclub.org or call (724) 541-4318.
Fran Fails
Indiana Garden Club