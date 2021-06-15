The Indiana Garden Club is extremely thankful to all who attended our 2021 May Mart held at the S&T Arena White Township Recreation Complex. It was great to see everyone!
The 45th year of our annual event was postponed last year due to the pandemic. This year participants were excited to be out socializing and seeing others, enjoying the many vendors and preparing for this season’s gardening.
May Mart is our only fundraiser. It enables us to fund our scholarship program from which we offer at least one scholarship per year to support students in the qualifying fields of study.
The proceeds from May Mart also allow us to participate in the beautification and maintenance of our civic gardens in Indiana and also contribute to local and state horticultural programs.
The members of the Indiana Garden Club appreciate all the support of our community and we look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 May Mart, always held on the third weekend in May. It will be our 46th year!
Many thanks,
Indiana Garden Club Members