Fellow readers, things may appear normal but Indiana is slowly shrinking. Jimmy Stewart would probably not recognize his birthplace and hometown.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania student intake is down; some staff have been “retired” early to reduce the financial load. Indiana Regional Medical Center is losing doctors and nurses and replacements are hard to find as it is proving difficult to recruit qualified staff of the required stature and experience.
These losses are clear signs of the increasing gravity of our situation. The number of houses for sale or lease is climbing. Housing prices are tumbling and the number of vacant homes is steadily rising.
Two of our oldest restaurants serving traditional food, Roseanne’s and Rustic Lodge, have closed their doors. We now have a range of outlets serving ethnic food: Chinese, Mexican, Indian, Japanese, Italian, Lebanese.
What can we do to reduce this looming crisis?
Eat out more often? Invite your friends and relatives to pay us a visit, eat and shop locally?
Whatever you can think of to help ease this situation.
Gordon Knox
Indiana
