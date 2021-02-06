I just finished reading a work of fiction about a man who was investigating a cult. The following is a description of a cult leader:
“Nearly every cult is headed by a single controlling leader. He — it’s usually a man — has a consuming ego, attacks his enemies, lashes out in anger, has an absolute belief that he’s correct, won’t listen to advice or criticism, is paranoid and craves worship and adulation.”
I have to be honest here. Later on in the novel I encountered the phrase “fake news.” How “today” is that? This prompted me look to see when the book was published: 2020.
In case the author had Donald Trump in mind I did some research on cult leaders. I’m quoting from Google: “Here are the typical traits of the pathological cult leader (from Dangerous Personalities) that you should watch for: He has a grandiose idea of who he is and what he can achieve, is preoccupied with fantasies of unlimited success, power or brilliance. Demands blind, unquestioned obedience.”
Has Trump’s “base” become a cult? Has the Republican Party become a cult following their “dear leader”? Specifically the Republican congressmen and senators who went along with the lie that Donald Trump won the election and tried to overturn it in his favor.
I have read several letters in the Gazette by people who appear to have a cult-like fixation on Donald Trump, specifically the one who called the Democrats pure evil, and several who call Trump the greatest president ever, and most likely the people who thought they were doing Trump’s bidding and stormed the capital on Jan. 6. News for you all: Donald Trump is a pathetic, poor loser who knew from the get-go that he was going to lose the election. Why else did he start crying voting fraud before most people even thought about the election?
Kathleen Wolfe
Shelocta