In the aftermath of the January Capitol mayhem, our new secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, signed a memo directing military commanders to flush out and identify authoritarian tendencies and behavior within their ranks. I could not help but shake my head in disbelief upon learning of it.
While in the military years ago, it was then and there I began to develop what would become my anti-big government conservatism. The U.S. military was then, and remains, the poster boy for authoritarian government.
Once inducted, we were told when/where to sleep and when to wake up. Told what to eat and when to eat it. What to wear and when to wear it. How and when to cut our own hair. Where to travel. When to return home. I never once voted for a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, or general. I couldn’t even elect to leave, under threat of imprisonment. But I kept my nose clean, made rank, yet leaped at the chance to sign the discharge paperwork at the end of my servitude.
As a naive teenager I asked around concerning my mission and was told: “Well Patrick, you are here to defend freedom and democracy.” I always found it a bit odd that the institution in charge of defending democracy and free choice forbade democracy and free choice.
That a free society depends on an authoritarian institution for its very survival, indicates to me that freedom is fleeting and tyranny strong. It would be much like Christianity depending on radical Islam for legitimacy and protection.
That 1-in-5 of they who smashed their way into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 were either active military or recent military does not surprise me; for neither democracy, nor the halls of democracy, matter much to the jackboot: a sturdy piece of footwear capable of kicking in doors at home as well as abroad.
I do not dispute that a well disciplined and tightly managed military is necessary. But to ask a top down authoritarian institution to investigate authoritarian tendencies within its own authoritarian ranks is a bit of a stretch.
Patrick McElhoes
Blairsville