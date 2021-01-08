I have spent the last five weeks fighting the virus and the pneumonia that comes with it.
I cannot say enough about the staff here at IRMC, from doctors to the aides.
They have their hands full with the amount of patients coming in every day. A lot of them are working 12 hours on and 12 hours off.
I have received excellent care the five weeks I was at IRMC from the seventh-floor, sixth-floor, ICU and physical therapy staffs.
Again, my thanks and admiration to the heroes at IRMC.
Oh, by the way. The food wasn’t bad at all. My compliments to the chef.
Sam Arone
Homer City