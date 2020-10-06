Did you know that, even in the midst of a pandemic, Indiana Regional Medical Center is experiencing great accomplishments?
This spring, IRMC celebrated the successful completion of it’s 1000th DaVinci Robotics surgery case. IRMC’s robotics program is the fastest growing in the tri-state region!
This minimally invasive technology allows surgeons to operate with greater internal visualization and more advanced instrumentation. The result is less trauma to tissues and less blood loss. The patients benefit by experiencing less pain and a shorter hospitalization. Patients return home sooner and recover more quickly. This shorter recovery allows many to return to work and the activities they love in a much shorter amount of time.
To all hospital staff, IRMC hospital board and administration and Drs. Billon, Billimoria, Clark, Guddeti, Hurdle and Mecs, a hearty congratulations!
Thank you for providing such a state-of-the-art quality care at our outstanding Indiana Regional Medical Center!
Alison Billon, R.N.
Indiana