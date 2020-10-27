When they came for students … faculty went on strike for us.
When they came for adjuncts … faculty went on strike for us.
When they came for faculty …
Now it’s our turn. It’s our turn to stand up and ensure that administration hears our voices and sees our faces. IUP’s administration must reconsider the cuts they are proposing to the humanities. These cuts compromise the education IUP will be capable of offering. Furthermore, moving towards a STEM-focused model means they are leaning toward what nearly every other college and university is considering — if everyone is thinking the same, then no one is thinking. These are relatively abstract concepts though, so let’s talk tangibles.
If you like to hire graduates who are capable of networking, we need to fund the humanities.
If you want graduates who can make clients feel welcomed, at-home and wanting to come back, we need to fund the humanities.
If you’d like future management who is capable of developing interview questions that will facilitate the acquisition of the most efficient staff, we need to fund the humanities.
I can go on, but I think you get my gist. The damage to the student body and the future of our professionals is being left unassessed in this model of “slimming down” the university structure.
If we consider the flipside, many of the faculty members who drive retention of students appear in the humanities departments. In particular, students express the value of English classes as places to get to know themselves better, grow as writers and expand their thinking skills. And, these are behaviors that are not participated in alone. Instructors facilitate these. Teachers listen. The administrators handling student’s financial aid are not providing them with these meaningful experiences. The registrar sending out reminders to sign up for coursework is not.
With all these explicit benefits, with all the times faculty has stood up for us, with all the potential these students have, how dare the administration determine students’ futures aren’t valuable enough to keep the humanities. How dare we silently sit while those who have so long defended us are persecuted.
Erin Guydish Buchholz
Cresson