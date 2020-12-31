It’s not OK to go to Walmart without a mask. And if you do, I am going to be in your face.
I have had it with you and your disregard for human life. Your White privilege and ignorance is killing innocent people and you don’t care.
Well, I will be there in your face, loud and making a scene. You want to shop, wear a mask! The stores are not enforcing the mask order, putting their employees and the public at dangerous risks. It’s time to stand up and get in your face.
All you got to do is put on a mask! I will see you at the store!
James Stineman
Indiana