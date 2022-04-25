IUP President Mike Driscoll’s April 19 “Future of IUP” speech has to be one of the most bizarre speeches, and one of the most dishonest attempts at revisionist history, ever made by a state official entrusted to manage hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars. Whatever else the speech is, it is the opposite of effective leadership — and the opposite of being accountable and taking responsibility for the consequences of one’s own failures. According to President Driscoll, the buck stops everywhere but with him.
President Driscoll spent the first nine-plus minutes of his 30-minute remarks equating the smoking wreckage that is IUP after 10 years under his leadership with the plight of the Judeans during their captivity in Babylon — perversely deeming it necessary to include the following language from Psalm 137: “Happy is the one who seizes your infants and dashes them against the rocks.” President Driscoll then asks his audience to essentially pretend that his gross mismanagement of IUP over the last decade never happened. Unfortunately for IUP and all of its stakeholders, however, it did.
Only two months ago, President Driscoll was forced to abandon his flawed per-credit tuition model — a model which everyone other than President Driscoll knew from day one would be a failure. A model which unquestionably cost IUP several thousand students. A model which directly cost the jobs, and in some cases the careers, of an unknown number of loyal and hardworking members of the faculty who had done nothing wrong. A model which inflicted further damage upon the already struggling economy in Indiana, Pa.
In the transcript of his speech, President Driscoll refers to the “hell of the last two years.”
Yet he continues to live in his taxpayer-provided mansion, earning a taxpayer-funded $413,021-a-year salary while he continues to wreck the very institution he’s been entrusted to steward. Imagine how much more hellacious the last two years have been for those of us former IUP faculty members who wrongfully lost our jobs and our careers — during a pandemic in which almost no academic jobs were available — and who were forced to uproot our families from their homes, their friends and their communities.
President Driscoll now publicly acknowledges that his administration’s efforts to fix IUP’s problems have failed, abandoning all of “the myriad committees that now exist to further student success, retention and recruitment; to restructure the university; and so on.” In other words, he is abandoning the very efforts he himself put in place — in a now admittedly failed attempt to repair the very damage that he and his own policies inflicted upon IUP. It’s a neat trick if he can get away with it.
He is also abandoning the thousands of hours of work, and the millions of dollars in taxpayer revenues, which were wasted on those efforts over the past several years: “IUP 2.0.” “IUP NextGen.” “The INSPIRE Committee.” All of those efforts — which the faculty and staff were repeatedly assured would be the salvation of IUP — were actually a complete waste of time, energy and money. And they were all abandoned by President Driscoll in his speech on Tuesday.
Where is the accountability for the disaster that has unfolded at IUP since 2012? Is President Driscoll going to continue to get away with blaming others? How many more IUP faculty and staff will be forced out of their jobs and careers to atone for the catastrophic leadership of President Driscoll?
In his speech, President Driscoll tells us we had better get used to an IUP of only “8,000 to 9,000” students.
When President Driscoll took the helm, IUP enrolled more than 15,000 students. He’s lost more than 7,000 of them.
Why is he being allowed to continue as president? Where is the oversight? Why isn’t the IUP Council of Trustees finding a new president who has a plan to undo the damage President Driscoll has done? A president who isn’t so quick to tell us to just embrace the destruction that his own failed leadership has caused? A president who will not be satisfied with IUP continuing to just muddle along with “8,000 to 9,000” students? A president who refuses to accept that IUP’s only role going forward is to be a glorified community college filled with low-quality “non-traditional” students from communities with nothing in common with Western Pennsylvania? A president who does not demonstrate his disdain and contempt for his own faculty every chance he gets?
In his speech, President Driscoll once again blames IUP’s woes on demographics, the Pennsylvania legislature and the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet Slippery Rock University, which is subject to the same demographics as IUP, has the same legislature as IUP and also suffered through the COVID-19 pandemic, has increased its enrollment during the same decade IUP’s enrollment has been in a freefall under President Driscoll.
When President Driscoll took over at IUP a decade ago, IUP had 15,379 students; Slippery Rock had 7,308. In the spring of 2022, IUP reported a total enrollment of 8,338 — a decline of more than 45 percent. In the spring of 2022, Slippery Rock reported a total enrollment of 7,789 — an increase of nearly 7 percent.
Further, with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, IUP lost 5,031 students — nearly one-third of its student body — between the fall of 2012, when Mike Driscoll became president, and the fall of 2019, before anyone had ever even heard of COVID-19.
IUP was not doomed by demographics, the Pennsylvania legislature or the COVID-19 pandemic. IUP was doomed by the failed leadership of President Mike Driscoll. The IUP faculty and staff, the community of Indiana, the taxpayers and — most importantly — the IUP students deserve better.
Henry Webb,
Florida
former tenured IUP professor
(This content was originally published in The HawkEye.)