In January 2023 at the start of the next Pennsylvania legislative session, the initial duty of our elected representatives will be to vote on rules governing the legislative process for the next two years. The majority party leaders write the rules.
Why is this significant? Because which bills get attention will be determined by a handful of legislative leaders. A single, powerful committee chair can block important bills that have bipartisan support from being introduced in committee; and a majority leader can keep them from debate and a vote in each of the PA General Assembly chambers.
Fair Districts PA, a good-government group, has turned its attention to educating PA citizens about why issues they care about oftentimes die when they reach PA’s legislative body. In March, the organization, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of PA, introduced its new campaign called “Fix Harrisburg” at the state Capitol.
At an introductory press conference, participating organizations described their experiences of having bipartisan legislation they support blocked by procedural rules year after year.
The issues ranged from the inequities in school funding to pre-canvassing of mail-in voting ballots to a gift ban for legislators to telehealth legislation. In some cases, important bills addressing these issues could not get out of committee, were voted out of committee but not introduced on the floors of the chambers, or were passed in one chamber but stalled in the other. All because a small number of legislators determine which bills advance.
Pennsylvania has pressing problems that demand bipartisan collaboration and real solutions.
It’s time for new rules that ensure good bills with broad support are given a vote.
Some best practices from other states suggest the following: 1. Guaranteeing a vote in committee for bills with strong bipartisan support; 2. Guaranteeing a vote on the chamber floor for strong bipartisan bills that get voted out of committee; and 3. Guaranteeing bills with strong bipartisan support passed by one chamber get a vote in the other chamber.
This is what “Fix Harrisburg” addresses. Tell your state legislators to support rules reform. For more information visit https://www.fixharris burg.com/.
Joyce Rizzo
Indiana