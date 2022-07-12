I think about abortion from the perspective of what its consequences would have been on my own children, who are now in their 30s and 40s. I think about what their lives mean to me and to those lives they’ve touched.
And as my parents were to me, I’ll feel responsible for them until I die.
I worry about how indiscriminately they could be slaughtered — quite possibly with countless others whose parents had chosen not to abort them — just because they’d decided to go to a movie theater, the grocery store or to church. How do I protect them in a society like this?
We make our way to the annual “Pro Life” rally every January. Maybe we should make a once-a-year pilgrimage to the school in Sandy Hook in Newtown, Conn., the Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, or the concert grounds in Las Vegas.
I think about the woman in Buffalo, N.Y., having survived for 89 years, only to be gunned down for picking up some groceries. I think about the school children in Uvalde, Texas, with their tiny bodies so obliterated they could only be identified by the shoes they were wearing. Is this any less of a tragedy than abortion?
But there always seems to be different perspectives on “pro-life.” There are those of us concerned with the first nine months of life, and those of us concerned with a life in its entirety.
Joe Schillinger
Brush Valley