Indiana County has one of the highest number of COVID patients in the state, yet one one of the lowest counts for vaccinations.
Too many people are “standing by their rights,” but by refusing to get the vaccine, wear a mask or practice social distancing, they are putting the lives of their families, friends and neighbors at risk. Your “rights” do not allow you to harm others!
The number of new daily infections is skyrocketing ... especially in counties and states where the vaccination rate is low.
The delta variant is thought to be more easily transmissible and protection by any of the available vaccines may be lower.
Sad to say, ”this is America,” the issue has become politicized. Former President Donald Trump launched “Operation Warp Speed,” and the new vaccines were created in record time.
But his administration refused to organize the distribution and passed that on to the states.
The Biden administration made brave promises but the sheer scale of the task has thwarted them.
Finally a strong “anti-vax” resistance has grown up, largely on the conservative right. This will delay and possibly forestall reaching herd immunity.
Time to roll up your sleeves, Indiana!
Gordon Knox
Indiana