Fact: In the presidential election of November 2020, Joe Biden was elected with the largest ever majority in the biggest ever voter turnout in American electoral history.
Dozens of attempts, in a number of states, to challenge the validity of the result have been rejected by one judge after another ... many of whom were Republican appointments.
The Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was an assault on American democracy itself!
Spurred on by the rhetoric of a twice impeached, one-term ex-president still harboring resentments and unwilling to accept the verdict of the American people, the mob tried to prevent the count of the electoral college votes and the peaceful transition of power, which has been the hallmark of American democracy for generation after generation.
The GOP has succumbed to Trump’s toxic brand of “politics without policy” which has now generated the threat of homegrown terrorism and even civil war!
Time to wake up, America!
Gordon Knox
Indiana