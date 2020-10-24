I write this hoping it will inspire action on the part of IUP students and alumni in the community.
Having left nine years of military service in 2018 to pursue a new path as a clinical psychologist, I began my doctoral education as a student in IUP’s clinical psychology program.
Frankly, I had never heard of IUP but chose to submit an application due to the program’s strong performance and at the recommendation of several psychologists currently serving in the military. Despite offers of acceptance and pending interviews at other schools, I accepted an offer to IUP because of the phenomenal experience I had over just one day in February 2018, when I had the honor of meeting the program’s faculty.
In my time here, I have seen those same faculty members work themselves as hard as anyone I have ever met, and they did this because their concern for students’ education is more than just a job, it is their mission and passion.
As the IUP administration announces pending retrenchment, the program now finds itself in a state of flux, wondering whether we will lose exceptional faculty for the sake of blanket personnel cuts.
To be clear, I understand that difficult decisions must be made, and I can accept that as long as they are well considered.
But I struggle to see this as being considered to any degree. To cut support to a consistently high-performing doctoral program with an exceptional reputation would not be nothing short of foolish.
R. Taylor Stevens
Pittsburgh