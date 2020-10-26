Local media have reported on Chancellor Greenstein’s “optimistic picture of IUP.” Positive spin from Harrisburg misrepresents the impact on the ground here in Indiana. The financial and enrollment ills afflicting IUP are real, but the proposed therapy will leave the patient (IUP) with permanent damage, harming students and the local community.
Retrenchment plans entail firing 125-plus faculty or approximately 25 percent. An equal number of staff firings are also in the works. The College of Humanities will be dismantled. But the new “college of creative arts, humanities and design” will be crippled with up to 43 percent of faculty in art, music, theater and dance fired.
Set aside the real human costs. Up to 43 programs will be eliminated. How can the chancellor say this will not hurt students? Majors and minors that attract students to IUP will be eliminated. Look carefully at the chancellor’s assurances: “Our institutions are here to stay.” Yes, IUP will still exist in 2021, but unfortunately PASSHE appears to want to take advantage of the COVID crisis to force immediate and radical changes from which it may never recover.
Equally threatening, the loss of 250 or more good jobs from Indiana’s largest employer will have ripple effects for our retail, real estate market and tax base.
Instead of cheerleading for a damaging plan, we should ask Rep. Struzzi and Sen. Pittman to stand up for Indiana County. Economically, this plan can only hurt Indiana. False optimism can be deadly.
Ken Sherwood
Indiana