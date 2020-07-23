Dear returning IUP Students:
Each fall, the arrival of our student population brings a jolt of anticipated energy to our community. Streets are busier, shops are more full, and there is more going on in town that makes #indianaisthiscool.
This year, the pandemic adds a significant challenge for our community. We have, for the most part, been spared some of the horrible scenarios we have seen in other states.
However, in recent weeks, Indiana County is seeing significant rises in COVID-19 cases. As you return to Indiana please be good stewards of your host community.
Indiana is a small town with a significant older population, and if we are not all careful and thoughtful about the return of students from across the state and country, it could be devastating.
We can all co-exist for a successful 2020-2021 term if you help to protect our community by following recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Please plan a 14-day self-quarantine before you return to Indiana, or when you arrive.
This could be accomplished from home starting Aug. 1 so that you
will be ready for school starting Aug. 15.
Alternatively, you can self-quarantine upon arrival to Indiana in Delaney Hall. IUP’s residential staff can assist you in making this possible.
The 14-day self-quarantine is particularly recommended for any students coming from hot spot areas of the country including the Pittsburgh area, the Philadelphia area and these states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Only through cooperation of our entire Indiana community, including students, can we successfully navigate this pandemic.
Gerald Smith
Vice president Indiana Borough Council