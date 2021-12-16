IUP is currently on break, and the campus is noticeably quiet — except for the squeak of athletic shoes in the KCAC and the field house.
While the student body leaves for a well-deserved break, the IUP basketball teams remain on campus for the coming week and will return long before semester break ends.
Both men’s and women’s team are undefeated, both are nationally ranked — the men, seventh and the women, eighth — and both will need community support.
With the students gone, these athletes need to know their hard work and personal sacrifices of family time are appreciated.
The IUP athletic programs have long enjoyed robust relationship with the alumni and community; please continue this for the rest of the basketball season.
You will find the schedule posted on the IUP Athletics website.
Not only will you be providing the teams with the home-court advantage that comes from a large cheering crowd, but you will also reward yourself with an evening of amazing basketball. These young men and women embody all of what IUP is about. They deserve our support.
Go Hawks!
Jackie Wiley
Indiana