Most Indiana Countians, including our state legislators, are not fully aware of the magnitude of the negative economic impact of IUP’s shrinkage over the past decade.
They are hyper-sensitive to the hypothesized loss of energy jobs, while much greater job losses at IUP are brushed aside as necessary cost-cutting.
Aside from the loss of 7,000 students since 2012 (imagine the local economic impact of having 7,000 “tourists” staying for 30 weeks a year), consider the impact of the hundreds of faculty, staff and administrative jobs that have been lost in the defunding of public higher education, begun by the Corbett governorship with help from compliant legislatures. That defunding of IUP was never restored by subsequent legislative sessions in Harrisburg.
Using the latest national report from the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), IUP cut 297 full-time continuing faculty jobs between 2012 and 2021 (648 to 351). Total compensation to full-time continuing faculty dropped by $18.6 million from 2012 to 2021 ($62.6 to $44.0 million).
For comparison, in 2012-13, when West Chester University had the same enrollment as IUP, West Chester spent $64.2 million on full-time continuing faculty. IUP spent $58.5 million, $5.7 million less.
For a college town like Indiana, losing 297 jobs (not including staff and administrative job losses) and $18.6 million of faculty annual compensation is a first-order magnitude economic hit! If the data existed to include staff and administrative job losses, add another exclamation point!
Despite IUP enrollment increases from 2007 to 2012, the Legislature and governor decreased instructional appropriations from $63.8 million to $51.4 million, a 19 percent cut. Essentially, the Legislature and Governor Corbett defunded public higher education, leading to much of the enrollment crash after 2012.
That defunding triggered tuition increases and program cuts that effectively drove students away from IUP and Indiana.
The Legislature never restored the funds that were lost in the 2007-2012 defunding. IUP appropriations limped along between 2012 and 2019 at: $51.4, $53.0, $52.4, $51.5, $54.4, $53.3, $53.9 and $54.8 million.
Where is the concern of our legislators? Their districts have been economically depressed by defunding IUP. That funding has not been restored.
Willard Radell
White Township