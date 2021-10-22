There is plenty of talk about experience in the Judge of Common Pleas race.
Does longevity bring a better candidate? Does overseeing different cases specializing in types of law (criminal, civil, family) give an edge to a candidate? It’s evident ... experience counts!
After viewing the Chamber Candidate Forum, it was clearly apparent for the register of wills, recorder of deeds, clerk of the orphans’ court, only one candidate is qualified to hold this office, and that’s Maria Jack.
This office is responsible for numerous duties you don’t realize until you need them. These duties include: opening an estate after the loss of a loved one, handling inheritance tax, deed and mortgage recording for property transfers and directing fees to state and township, marriage licenses, copies of marriage licenses from long ago, registration with the state for notaries, guardianship and adoption paperwork for the court and passport preparation for submittal to the U.S. government. They even assist with genealogy requests.
All of these duties use complex software to process. So few of us are versed in these fields and rely on the row officer at the courthouse to help us through these times. If you have used this office in the past two years, you know Maria Jack. She has assisted you with compassion and knowledge at a time when emotions may be running high or low. Maria Jack has the experience that matters for this position. This isn’t about Republican or Democrat … it’s about the best person for the job.
Sandi Gillette
Indiana