I just finished reading Jon Meacham’s “Thomas Jefferson — The Art of Power” when I picked up the Indiana Gazette and read the letter to the editor “Rights disappear under authoritarianism” (Aug. 5, 2021) and Mr. Sickafus’s statement: We are one day away from ending the great American experiment called democracy.
This book was about the beginning of the great American experiment. I marveled at the intellect of Thomas Jefferson and the founding fathers and their far-sighted view that in order to not become an autocracy like the one they declared their independence from, they needed a constitution. They needed a strong United States of America.
The process was contentious, but they got it done. So many of the struggles of the then congress made me think of the situation today.
Thomas Jefferson’s son-in-law wrote to Thomas Jefferson about the congress, “United by no fixed principles or objects and destitute of everything like American feeling, their whole political creed is contained in a single word — opposition; they pursue it without regard to principle, to personal reputation or the best interests of their country.”
This is a rather accurate description some 200 years later of the current Republican Party. The Federalists wanted a monarchy type government as opposed to the Republican government by the people. Until now, the Republicans of that day have prevailed. I agree with Mr. Sickafus, we are in danger.
I have lost all respect for the Republican Party. Their support of Donald Trump is inexplicable and demeaning. America did not come this far to lose our democracy over the likes of Donald Trump.
Kathleen Wolfe
Shelocta