On an ordinary day in 2013, I became a single mother of four school-age children due to the sudden death of my husband.
When the shock eased, the reality set in that my husband’s health care insurance, which had covered our family, would disappear. Though I worked nearly full time, my work did not provide insurance to cover my family and, given my significantly reduced income, private insurance was not an option.
Yet through the Affordable Care Act, I was able to get quality, affordable care for my entire family.
The ACA was designed to help millions of Americans like me: people working hard to support their families, forced to live without health care, through no fault of their own. Joe Biden helped make the ACA a reality, and it has been a lifeline to millions of working women, many of whom live on the edge of poverty due to cuts in assistance programs, lack of affordable and safe housing, and few childcare options. The ACA is especially important to those of us in rural areas where health outcomes are already at risk.
Joe Biden has spent his entire life creating solutions to the problems that average people face. He fights for working people, seniors on fixed incomes and those struggling to raise their families. He helped expand health care so that millions of Pennsylvanians do not live in fear of being denied coverage or charged higher premiums because of pre-existing conditions. This is critical for the economic success of working women, like me, and their families.
We need leadership that will strengthen and build on the ACA, not gut it. There is only one team who has a plan to address the needs and concerns of rural areas: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They know us, they know what is needed, and they are ready to unify and lead our country on day one. In this election, we all need to get out and vote for the Biden-Harris ticket.
Sherene Hess
Indiana