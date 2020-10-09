Serving the 41st District stretches far from simply sweeping the borough sidewalks for music festivals. Joe has become a man who will stand up and not back down from Harrisburg. His passion for our community’s growth has never shown more than fighting against Gov. Tom Wolf’s Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) Bill.
Gov. Wolfe’s goofy COVID-19 polices have already hurt our local businesses so much, I can’t imagine what losing four major local power generation stations would do. I’m confused on how people think this isn’t a huge fight for our area. Sen. Pittman is our voice!
Far from “wallowing” around Harrisburg, Joe has been fighting for all of Pennsylvania to reject RGGI. He knows the severe consequences it would have to our area. Personally, I’ve worked at the local power plants since 2002. It is a great sight driving up the road from my house and being able to see steam from our four local power generation stations.
They are places that not only employ hundreds of day-to-day local employees, but the support services such as coal miners, truck drivers, railroad workers and all the local unions, down to security personnel. Having a bill pass that is ultimately the demise for our local plants would leave thousands of people unemployed.
It will be exceedingly difficult for local businesses to grow when families are forced to leave the area.
Joe was born and raised locally and has proven he is with us for the long haul. Making his home in Indiana Borough, its easy to find Joe and his wife, Gina, moving from ball field to ball field watching their four kids’ games. Joe’s early success as our 41st district senator has not gone to his head. He has always been one to shake your hand and would answer any questions asked. I have seen other local reps who, upon election, have grown too big for our community, but not Joe.
These are all reasons Joe has my vote, and I would urge all of you to vote the same.
Danny McCombie
Clymer