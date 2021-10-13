It happened again recently one morning at approximately 7:15 a.m. A jogger on Martin Road was wearing all gray clothing; it was foggy and she virtually blended in with the scenery — I almost didn’t see her.
I had to swing out to miss her but this time with another car coming toward me.
Not good.
This is a simple plea asking anyone jogging in the morning on Martin Road … please wear a reflective vest or “hi-viz” clothing!
Not only is this a good practice any time of the day, it surely would keep safe those jogging or biking on dangerous Martin Road.
Coleen Seagren
Indiana