Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support abortion until birth (and after). The Democratic Party is bought by Planned Parenthood which makes its money by aborting babies and selling body parts and fetal tissue while using our tax dollars. Abortion is a barbaric practice causing pain to babies. Many have accepted abortion as “birth control.” There are many methods of birth control available. Abortion on demand and at any time in the pregnancy is not necessary for family planning. This is a lie being sold to those who don’t think and don’t care about who it is hurting. Abortion denies a right to life for innocent babies.
Joe Biden has vowed to support the Equality Act. The bill prohibits an individual from being denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity. The bill prohibits the Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 from providing a claim, defense or basis for challenging such protections. Read carefully. If a person identifies as a gender (even if the belief is inaccurate) they cannot be denied access to a restroom, locker room or dressing room. Persons with all male equipment will be allowed into your daughter’s restroom or locker room just by saying that they identify that way. Public schools will be forced to include biological males who identify as transgender girls on girls’ sports teams. There will be no freedom for people to deny services based on religious convictions. Is this the country you want to live in? Again, forcing the masses to capitulate to the will of the few.
Joe Biden will support the Green New Deal, which will eventually outlaw fossil fuels taking away the energy independence that we currently have and destroying the economy of western Pa.
Joe Biden supports gun control. Joe Biden is controlled by the radical left.
Say no to Joe.
Maureen Vilcek
Blairsville