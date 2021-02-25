By his first three weeks in office, Donald Trump bragged that he had “handled more legislation” than any president in history. He was referring to the plethora of executive orders he signed to undo those signed by Barack Obama.
Now that President Joe Biden is doing the same to Donald Trump, Republican writers are upset. One demanded cartoons disparaging Biden. Trump’s nasty or nonsensical remarks and self-serving behavior were an easy target for editorial cartoonists, but the “nasty” Biden cartoons Republicans crave aren’t coming, because “nasty Biden” doesn’t exist.
After four years of a president who daily sowed discord, another writer now cries for “unity” and the end of “hatred.” I find it remarkable that Kathy Lawson’s example of “hatred” is the constitutional impeachment of Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection, not the insurrection itself.
Impeachment managers came armed with factual words, not guns and clubs.
Didn’t she see the videos of terrorists smashing doors and windows and beating up Capitol Police, even killing one?
Didn’t she read about them trampling to death one of their own? Didn’t she hear the vile call to hang Mike Pence? Didn’t she see the gallows they erected? Didn’t she hear of the feces and urine they left behind for Capitol workers to clean up?
Hasn’t Lawson seen abused children in cages or heard of cruel separations from parents? No, instead, she spoke of “taking care of our own,” not those people trying to escape poverty and violence in other countries. What did the God she doesn’t want us to disappoint say about that?
“When a stranger resides with you in your land, you shall not wrong him ... he shall be to you as one of your citizens.” (Lev 33-34).
Then there are the “six things that God hates” (Proverbs 6:16-19). Pride and lying are at the top of the list. Pride motivated Donald Trump to say — months before the election, “The only way I can lose is if the election is rigged,” thus setting up his Big Lie that incited an insurrection.
Janice Dembosky
Home