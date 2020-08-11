The Blairsville Parks and Recreation Board has had an indefinite closure to the skate park due to behavior issues and profanity.
A group of parents is working together to advocate for positive changes within the park rather than a closure. We are lacking the protective factors in our community that we would normally see abundantly while youth attend school.
The BSSD participated in the 2019 Pennsylvania Youth Survey which provided us countywide data regarding risk and protective factors. For example, low neighborhood attachment is a risk factor under the Community category.
Low neighborhood attachment is indicative of substance abuse, delinquency and violence which take a toll on our social and emotional health. The 2019 data reported that 45.3 percent of sixth-grade students, 34.7 percent of eighth-grade students and 41.6 percent of 10th-graders feel a low neighborhood attachment.
A protective factor is prosocial activity such as the Community Center, which creates bonding and recognition. Protective factors influence and buffer against the negative influence of risk, thus reducing the likelihood that adolescents will engage in problem behaviors.
Depression is the top risk factor for suicide by teens. For youth between the ages of 10 and 24, suicide is the third leading cause of death. Right now we are facing a global pandemic that has mounting pressure on our youth. Kids have not been able to bond and socialize at school over the last several months.
Depression is a reality for many kids in our community, and we need to be their voice. We would really love to clean up the park, encourage more outdoor programming and promote less isolation, especially as our children and community are surrounded with so much uncertainty.
The Blairsville Recreation board meeting will be held at the Community Center on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
We are asking the community members to get involved and share positive suggestions so we can clean up our park and show our kids that we can work together for a positive outcome rather than a closure.
A list of board members can be accessed at http://blairsvilleboropa.com/parks-and-recreation.
Rebecca Kishlock
Blairsville