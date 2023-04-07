The River Valley School Board has innovated and created new opportunities for students. Establishing a STEAM Academy that attracts students from the region is the first of its kind.
Students can actually learn a skill that can serve them in the real world right here in our backyard. The board has managed to add value to the River Valley communities without raising taxes for its residents.
Most recently, the district hired a decorated and accomplished doctor from the Penn State Ag Extension, a world-class entity, to create a curriculum for our students. Dr. Baker was recently ranked third in all of Pennsylvania for her expertise in the agricultural field.
These are rare and exceptional educational programs that our children can benefit from now and into the future.
Holly Gibson
Blairsville