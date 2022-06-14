In response to the June 2 letter, “Hunting plan deserves public input.”
Welcome to White Township, Sara Stewart. We’re happy to have you in our community and that you have embraced The Indiana Gazette.
You’ll be pleased to learn that the White Township deer management plan approved in December by the board of supervisors is the product of a lengthy, open public process that not only allowed for but encouraged and accepted input from hunters, neighbors, taxpayers, voters, residents and other stakeholders of White Township’s resources. This input did result in modifications.
Before you relocated to White Township, our community newspaper documented the open public work done by the township in no fewer than 29 published news articles. Anyone can find them in a search of keywords “white township deer management” on the Gazette’s website. (Except for the botched headline of a June 24, 2021, article, all allude to the planning process.)
Sara, as a resident of the Indiana community, you also would have read the Sunshine advertisements of the township’s open public meetings and had the opportunity to visit and register your opinion. Now, as a Pennsylvania resident, you are entitled to submit Right to Know requests for minutes of the multiple public meetings during which deer management was discussed.
Engagement in the public process is an American right. Responsibility in the process, however, is an option. Sadly, the lack of responsibility undermines the credibility of what might otherwise be a constructive contribution.
George Lenz
White Township