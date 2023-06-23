I have lived in Indiana County for 76 years and been a resident of White Township for 50. In that time, I worked to keep my home nice. I have paid taxes to the Township and never requested anything in return.
However, when a new business starts moving in next door, one looking to have both indoor and outdoor band venues, I sought out help from the supervisors. They do not give any answers and talk in circles. When they indicated it was unfortunate nothing could be done since the township does not have zoning, a noise ordinance, or any other restrictions but “moving forward” they will be able to look at changing things, that told me they do not care about me or my home.
Home ownership is the American dream. Home ownership is where you are to be able to have peaceful enjoyment of your property. It’s a nice thought but not a reality in White Township.
Then you have the town’s busy-body who gets involved. This individual professes knowledge of things she knows nothing about. This person stated how the new business has made so many repairs to make life better for those living back on Grandview Avenue Extension. This person says we never did anything to maintain or repair the road — all lies being spewed over social media from a complete narcissistic troublemaker.
This individual does not live here. The business owner causing strife in our residential area does not live here; they live in Center Township. Why is the venue not going there? Because Homer City has rules.
White Township just expects its residents to tolerate a live band venue next door to people’s homes — a venue causing alarm and concern to my family and other residents back a private road.
The value of my home is depreciating and this is all supposed to be acceptable? All the politicians, the commissioners, the planning commission officials say there is nothing they can do because it is out of their jurisdiction. They say to contact a lawyer. How does this work, Indiana?
Blair Coleman
Indiana
