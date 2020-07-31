In times of crisis we look for those who can help us to weather the storm and guide us to calmer waters.
We look to the helpers, as Mr. Rogers advised, and we also look to the leadership of elected officials.
As I write this, the United States is deep within a crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Conflicting behaviors have divided an already fractured political landscape.
The simple act of wearing a mask has become a great effort by many who choose to argue that individual rights trump the community as a whole.
Those who are elected officials have disappointed by their open disregard for the governor’s mask mandate and have acted totally partisan, pandering to a vocal minority. The common good has been put aside for political purposes.
The governor’s mandate has not been popular, but sometimes popularity must give way to common sense and an acceptance of science.
In his book, “Profiles of Courage,” the late President Kennedy defined courage as grace under pressure. Here in our country, the example given by a state senator, a state representative, a county commissioner and a ranking public official is devoid of that grace.
It seems better to be partisan than to be protective of others.
Even now, the current chief executive of our nation is saying that is patriotic to wear a mask.
Are the aforementioned officials “sunshine patriots” or dedicated public servants?
We shall see.
Josephine Cunningham
Indiana