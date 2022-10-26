After years of providing service to Indiana County residents (and beyond), Rustic Lodge displays an anti-American slogan on their billboard after their final day of operation.
Truly pathetic.
Yes, we all have the right to voice our opinions. Here’s mine: Good riddance to the people who have sunk so deeply into the Trump cult that they feel it necessary to post such filth in bright lights for all to see. Your true colors are flying and they’re not red, white and blue.
Hopefully the next purpose that building takes on is done by folks with enough decency to refrain from such idiocy.
Thomas Norris
Greensburg