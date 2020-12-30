The point of this letter is not to advocate communism or socialism. However, a fair and truthful account of the role played by communists and socialists in American history will be presented.
In his recent campaign, Trump resorted to old fashioned American red baiting.
He claimed that Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris were communists and Joe Biden was a radical socialist. Like most of what Trump says, these charges are baseless and unsubstantiated.
Historically speaking, those espousing Trump’s insane views did nothing to improve conditions for the American worker. Indeed, Trump has no history of working in the interests of American workers. He is a fraud.
At the same time, American socialists and communists struggled courageously to alleviate unjust conditions facing American workers and other segments of society.
From the time of socialist writer Upton Sinclair’s hard hitting novel “The Jungle,” which revealed the dangerous and deplorable working conditions in Chicago’s meatpacking industry, American communists and socialists battled tirelessly to improve conditions for American workers.
The much demonized and persecuted members of the communist party battled hard to help workers unionize, sometimes facing physical harm.
These reds were later purged from the unions by class collaborationist union misleaders who were in bed with the corporations.
In essence, this was the real reason for the McCarthy-ite witch hunt.
The communist party USA also played a big role in the creation of Social Security.
American socialists and communists were involved in anti-racist work and civil rights before it became popular. For example, the Communist Party sent lawyers into the deep South to defend the Scottsboro boys, Black youth unjustly accused for the rape of a White woman.
In contrast to the hypocritical ideology of people like Trump, American communists and socialists, despite their problems, always stood on the side of the workers and oppressed.
Nick Brisini
Glen Campbell