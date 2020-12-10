Nobody is surprised that desperate-for-relevance Rudy Giuliani has found a way to keep his name in the news, making $20,000 a day, by spewing conspiracy theories about election fraud. He’s willing to die on the Trump hill because his reputation is shot anyway.
But what of newer politicians like Joe Pittman and Cris Dush? One would think they’d be reluctant to be branded as dishonest partisans or off-the-wall conspiracy theorists so soon in their political careers, but that’s exactly what they’re opening themselves up for in blind allegiance to a man who was a poor winner in 2016 and, no surprise, a poor loser in 2020.
In 2016, Trump immediately began looking for election fraud because he lost the popular vote by 3,000,000. No fraud was found.
No fraud has been found in 2020 either, except in Trump’s mind. He knows very well that he lost, “by a lot,” but crying “Fraud!” has brought $207,500,000 into his coffers at last count. Most of the cash raised by Trump’s loyal supporters won’t overturn the election. It will be used to pay for his upcoming prosecution for bank fraud, money laundering and tax evasion in New York.
Trump’s lawyers have lost over 40 court cases for lack of evidence when brought before both Republican and Democratic judges.
Voting by mail is perfectly legal and safe from foreign interference or Republican voter suppression such as shutting down polling places in Black communities.
They tried to sabotage the postal service, but the courts saved us again, as they are now.
If the pandemic proved anything, it proved what the states of Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington have known for years: mail in ballots make it easy for more Americans to vote and fraud is not an issue.
Chris Krebs, Trump appointee to the Department of Homeland Security, declared the 2020 election to be “the most secure election in U.S. history.” He was fired for his honesty.
Attorney General William Barr, infamous Trump loyalist, has said that his investigations have found no evidence of fraud. His days are numbered.
Pittman’s and Dush’s integrity is going to die early, on the Trump hill, as their hapless attempt to get Congress to reject the Pennsylvania’s electors’ choice of Biden proves that they are anti-democracy.
We know why Trump is desperate to stay in the White House (New York crimes), but why are Republicans so desperate to suppress the Black vote? You know the answer.
Everett Dembosky
