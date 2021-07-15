It has been said that Afghanistan is the place where great empires go to die. The latest iteration of this theme is our own 20-year conflict in that forsaken land whereby we spent trillions of dollars waging war and building roads there, while falling apart at home both in morals and infrastructure.
And while there are those who oppose our leaving Afghanistan, I happen to think it to be a wise move.
As it concerns Asia and the Middle East, two hemispheres connected by the land mass known as Afghanistan, the United States has other more salient adversaries in the neighborhood to be concerned with i.e., Iran and China, both of whom have expansionary visions and attitudes.
Fortunately, for us, both history and geography can be our allies as we extract from Afghanistan.
Iran, a predominately militant Islamic Shia nation, shares a 582-mile border with predominately militant Sunni Afghanistan. When not busy sniping at infidel Americans, Brits or Russians, the militant Sunni and Shia love nothing better than to snipe at one another.
Likewise, China shares a 47-mile border with Afghanistan along the Wakhjir Pass, a place that separates the much hated and beleaguered predominately Sunni Uyghurs living in the Chinese province of Xinjiang from their Sunni Taliban cousins in Afghanistan.
Thus, the tinder and reasoning is in place to provide either an easterly anti-Sunni move by the Iranians into the Afghan empire killing cesspool, or an anti-religious westerly move by Communist China into the same Afghani trap in their effort to impede cross relations between the two Sunni peoples.
They’ll of course do this under the guise of the good neighbor Belt and Road Initiative.
It is now time for us Americans, along with the British and former Soviet peoples, to sit back and allow the empire-trashing legacy of Afghanistan to play out on national powers other than ourselves.
Let us focus on internal economic revitalization, rediscovering our Judeo/Christian moral code, family values, and work ethic, while Iran and China get bogged down in that never-ending, empire killing, Afghan quagmire.
Patrick W. McElhoes
Blairsville