Let’s show appreciation for our law enforcement this National Police Week, May 9 to 15, 2021.
Police officers work to protect and serve while safeguarding our rights and freedoms guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 Proclamation and Congressional resolutions designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor the sacrifices of those killed or disabled in the line of duty and established the calendar week of May 15 as Police Week. President Kennedy proclaimed, “Whereas it is important that our people know and understand the problems, duties and responsibilities of their police departments and the necessity for cooperating with them in maintaining law and order.”
President Kennedy invited “State and local governments, patriotic, civic, and educational organizations, and the people of the United States generally, to observe Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week in this year and each succeeding year with appropriate ceremonies in which all our people may join in commemorating law enforcement officers, past and present, who by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities have rendered a dedicated service to their communities, and, in so doing, have established for themselves an enviable and enduring reputation for preserving the rights and security of all citizens.”
We should all be still answering President Kennedy’s call to action. This letter serves as mine as I say simply what so many of my family and friends feel in that we appreciate and support our law enforcement working day and night to protect and keep us safe.
Thank you to all the men and women devoted to such a noble profession committed to ensuring the welfare of others. Law enforcement professionals risk their own lives and personal safety and sacrifice so much time away from their loved ones in order to fulfill their duties and responsibilities in keeping our communities secure.
I hope others will join me this week in expressing of our gratitude and prayers for the health, safety and well being of our Troopers at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A barracks and local Indiana Borough police department.
Donna J. McCoy
Shelocta