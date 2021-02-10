I have close friends on both sides of this monopoly political system. My suggestion (only because of the monopoly) is elect one Democrat and one Republican from each state to the Senate and split the Senate 50/50.
Then, while running for president, the person with the least votes becomes the vice president. This would stop politicians from playing so many dirty tricks. This would help keep both parties in check by challenging someone in a primary since the Senate refuses to put term limits on themselves. This would force them (both sides) to work together.
I have seen the Republican side become war mongers, bullies, know-it-alls and bowing down to the filthy rich on Wall Street.
I have seen the Democrats control the news media, be weak on crime — as well as try to eliminate the Second Amendment, be weak on boarder security, have loose morality and be weak on defense. This is not your grandfather’s blue dog party any more.
Last of all, I have no idea why these Republicans play games with money to stimulate the economy? I believe they should send out those checks now! I personally know how to “completely eliminate” the national debt in about “one year.” And it would be almost absolutely painless and fair. Even during this pandemic.
Bill Blystone
Indiana